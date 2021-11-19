San Francisco De Asis from the front.

In answer to @happypat and @carole_sandford regarding their questions about this church not having any windows. I learned this mission church was built by the parishioners, they did not have an architect. They were farmers and they took the soil they worked with every day and mixed it with straw to build their church. They built really thick adobe walls to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It’s very dark in the church and for many years they only had candlelight. It is now electrified, but certainly not bright in the interior.