Photo 1903
Even after our crazy winter the trees are budding!
We’ve had the hottest and driest winter in years. I was glad to see that the trees are budding. The rhythms of spring always give me hope. The sky for the bright blue today.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue
,
budding
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
