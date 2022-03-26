Previous
Next
Purple skies over the stadium (with a little help from my friends) 😊 by louannwarren
Photo 1911

Purple skies over the stadium (with a little help from my friends) 😊

I faffed the stadium lights at our grandson’s lacrosse game to make the sky purple. I liked the stadium lights in this as well. For the purple rainbow today.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Gorgeous.
March 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise