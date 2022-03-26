Sign up
Photo 1911
Purple skies over the stadium (with a little help from my friends) 😊
I faffed the stadium lights at our grandson’s lacrosse game to make the sky purple. I liked the stadium lights in this as well. For the purple rainbow today.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2177
photos
114
followers
75
following
523% complete
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
Tags
sky
,
purple
,
lacrosse
,
rainbow2022
Lin
ace
Gorgeous.
March 26th, 2022
