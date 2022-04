Cpt. Clayton Kelly Gross, “Live Bait”

WWII’s Clayton Gross had “Live Bait” painted on his P-51 Mustang and then had the same slogan painted on his flight jacket. He downed 6 enemy planes over Europe and flew both days of the Normandy invasion. He participated in a secret mission to escort gliders behind enemy lines, flying low to attract enemy fire, that’s when he took the name “Live Bait”. He was from Walla Walla, Washington, and after the war he went to dental school and practiced dentistry there for many years.