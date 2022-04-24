Sign up
Photo 1940
The “Color Palooza”
This local event was all about color, yarn bombed trees greeted you when you first arrived. They were amazing. I’ll be sharing photos from this fun event this week.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2207
photos
115
followers
75
following
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
23rd April 2022 3:58pm
yarn
,
trees
,
lewisville
,
bombed
,
colorpalooza
