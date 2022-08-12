Sign up
Photo 2007
The carefree days of summer
Our great grandsons had a great time in the pool Sunday. It was only 102° F. They swam before and after lunch, and only came in for popsicles. Oh to be young again.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2285
photos
111
followers
75
following
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th August 2022 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
play
,
great
,
pool
,
summertime
,
grandsons
