The carefree days of summer by louannwarren
Photo 2007

The carefree days of summer

Our great grandsons had a great time in the pool Sunday. It was only 102° F. They swam before and after lunch, and only came in for popsicles. Oh to be young again.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

