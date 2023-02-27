Previous
Next
Remaining roses faffed by louannwarren
Photo 2117

Remaining roses faffed

Please excuse the massive upload. I’m time poor right now.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Another beautiful piece of artwork. I hope you are time poor for something good.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise