Dogs in cars in blue by louannwarren
Dogs in cars in blue

A shameless faffing to make this sweet dog and his car blue for my rainbow. 😊
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
katy ace
Faffed “bluetifully”, Lou Ann
March 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
March 17th, 2023  
