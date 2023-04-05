Sign up
Photo 2154
The Green Egg tradition
This year it was our turn to fill the egg and take it to Lori. We surprised her at her office.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2433
photos
107
followers
73
following
590% complete
View this month »
2154
Tags
green
,
egg
,
tradition
katy
ace
How fun that you have a tradition like this, that you can look forward to every year! I love the collage and the story it tells. Jerry is looking good.
April 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage of your great tradition! Love the smiles and colours.
April 6th, 2023
