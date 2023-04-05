Previous
The Green Egg tradition by louannwarren
The Green Egg tradition

This year it was our turn to fill the egg and take it to Lori. We surprised her at her office.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
katy ace
How fun that you have a tradition like this, that you can look forward to every year! I love the collage and the story it tells. Jerry is looking good.
April 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful collage of your great tradition! Love the smiles and colours.
April 6th, 2023  
