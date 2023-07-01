Previous
Celebrating America’s Independence Day by louannwarren
Celebrating America’s Independence Day

I used the search feature on my iPhone photos and searched for “American Flags” and 587 photos came up. I selected some of them and added some other July 4 celebration images to make this collage celebrating America’s Independence Day.
Lou Ann

