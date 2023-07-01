Sign up
Photo 2241
Celebrating America’s Independence Day
I used the search feature on my iPhone photos and searched for “American Flags” and 587 photos came up. I selected some of them and added some other July 4 celebration images to make this collage celebrating America’s Independence Day.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
