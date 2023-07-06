Sign up
Photo 2246
Last radiation treatment for this round
Jerry is taking a chemotherapy pill to control his cancer. If a tumor grows while he’s taking the pill they do radiation treatments to kill it. He’s such a trooper.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
final
,
radiation
,
treatment
,
acetubular
