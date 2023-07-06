Previous
Last radiation treatment for this round by louannwarren
Photo 2246

Last radiation treatment for this round

Jerry is taking a chemotherapy pill to control his cancer. If a tumor grows while he’s taking the pill they do radiation treatments to kill it. He’s such a trooper.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Lou Ann

