Photo 2252
Crepe Myrtle seed pods
I liked the texture of these seed pods.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2535
photos
106
followers
72
following
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th July 2023 9:32am
Tags
seed
pods
crepe
myrtle
