Photo 2283
The hospital courtyard fountain
The hospital had some nice areas outside to get away from the hustle and bustle inside. We came home at noon yesterday, September 2, so glad to get Jerry home.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
fountain
presby
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely feature in the courtyard , but so pleased Jerry is home again -
September 3rd, 2023
