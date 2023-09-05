Previous
Our pool is finally cooling off by louannwarren
Photo 2285

Our pool is finally cooling off

Honestly it’s been so hot I haven’t been in it all summer. We are still in “triple digit” heat but oh ten degrees cooler than a few weeks ago. My “outside my window” pic for the word today.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great looking pool. Get into it!! Great shot too.
September 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hopefully the water will be cooler soon
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, it looks so inviting from this photo but I know when the air is so hot and the pool gets warm it’s not refreshing to swim at all!
September 5th, 2023  
Suzie Townsend ace
It is the same here in AZ. I get excited when the temperature is in the low 100's! It is low 70's this morning and I can't wait for my walk. Beautiful yard you have.
September 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
It even looks hot on your lovely shot, hope it cools down soon.
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise