Previous
Photo 2285
Our pool is finally cooling off
Honestly it’s been so hot I haven’t been in it all summer. We are still in “triple digit” heat but oh ten degrees cooler than a few weeks ago. My “outside my window” pic for the word today.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
5
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
2567
photos
106
followers
72
following
626% complete
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2023 8:19am
Tags
outside
,
hot
,
pool
,
temperatures
,
sep23words
John Falconer
ace
Great looking pool. Get into it!! Great shot too.
September 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Hopefully the water will be cooler soon
September 5th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, it looks so inviting from this photo but I know when the air is so hot and the pool gets warm it’s not refreshing to swim at all!
September 5th, 2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
It is the same here in AZ. I get excited when the temperature is in the low 100's! It is low 70's this morning and I can't wait for my walk. Beautiful yard you have.
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
It even looks hot on your lovely shot, hope it cools down soon.
September 5th, 2023
