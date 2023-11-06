Previous
Moss Lake sunset by louannwarren
Photo 2310

Moss Lake sunset

At my friend Wylajean’s Halloween party at her home on Moss Lake. For the One Week Only theme this week.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
FAntastic perspective and composition Lou Ann FAV

It has been a while since you posted Are you feeling better?
November 7th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn Jerry’s chemo pill side effects are causing a bit of havoc right now. We are slowly getting better, both of us. Thank you for reaching out!
November 7th, 2023  
