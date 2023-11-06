Sign up
Previous
Photo 2310
Moss Lake sunset
At my friend Wylajean’s Halloween party at her home on Moss Lake. For the One Week Only theme this week.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
sunset
,
weather
,
owo-6
katy
ace
FAntastic perspective and composition Lou Ann FAV
It has been a while since you posted Are you feeling better?
November 7th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
Jerry’s chemo pill side effects are causing a bit of havoc right now. We are slowly getting better, both of us. Thank you for reaching out!
November 7th, 2023
