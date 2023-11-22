Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2323
Old decorations are my favorites, one
These decorations are at least 30 years old, so not “vintage” or “antique”, I love them anyway.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2606
photos
104
followers
72
following
636% complete
View this month »
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2023 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
one
,
santas
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful decorations - lovely keepsake
November 23rd, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close