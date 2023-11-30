Sign up
Previous
Photo 2326
My friend Sylvia started something
I was happy to purchase two small decorative Christmas trees at my friend’s estate sale when she passed away. This year I added two “bling-y” trees to the arrangement, that is one of them in the middle of the photo. So fun!
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2609
photos
103
followers
71
following
2326
Tags
christmas
,
trees
,
sylvia
