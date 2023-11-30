Previous
My friend Sylvia started something by louannwarren
Photo 2326

My friend Sylvia started something

I was happy to purchase two small decorative Christmas trees at my friend’s estate sale when she passed away. This year I added two “bling-y” trees to the arrangement, that is one of them in the middle of the photo. So fun!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
