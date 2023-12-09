Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2335
My Texas Green Legged Grey rooster
All decked out for Christmas. My grandchildren and great grandsons love my taxidermied chickens. Smile.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2618
photos
103
followers
71
following
639% complete
View this month »
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th December 2023 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
texas
,
rooster
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he just gorgeous !
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close