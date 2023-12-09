Previous
My Texas Green Legged Grey rooster by louannwarren
My Texas Green Legged Grey rooster

All decked out for Christmas. My grandchildren and great grandsons love my taxidermied chickens. Smile.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't he just gorgeous !
December 10th, 2023  
