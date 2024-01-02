Previous
Making lemonade out of lemons by louannwarren
Making lemonade out of lemons

Mornings like today I so wish I lived on a lake. With the power lines and trees and homes where I live, I just take the photos of the pretty sunrises anyway! .
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D ace
It's a beautiful sunrise!
January 2nd, 2024  
