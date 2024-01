Cinnamon rolls

Jerry had been talking about cinnamon rolls for a while. A recipe popped up on social media that sounded easy and good so I made them. The star ingredient is heavy cream, you pour a cup of it over the unbaked rolls and seal the pan with foil before you bake them. You make additional icing for when they come out of the oven. Jerry loved having a half of one, and it did not affect him like sugar often does. So glad!