Our first fog of the year by louannwarren
Our first fog of the year

We’ve had a warm winter so far, glad to at least see some fog. Anything to make us think it’s winter time.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful foggy scene.
January 5th, 2024  
