Sam Moon

Our BIL and SIL from Montana are visiting. When they come to Texas my SIL has to go to Sam Moon to buy discounted purses for herself and friends back home. It is a huge store, full of every possible purse and piece of costume jewelry you could ever want. The prices are still very reasonable compared to going to a regular retail store. To save time she just looked at purses yesterday and we were still there a hour, smile. She would take pictures of purses and text the photos to her friends.