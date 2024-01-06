Sign up
Previous
Photo 2350
Things are not as they seem
I have been cloned on Facebook. It’s been a lot of fun sorting everything out. I reported it after just one day and still 7 friends friended the imposter. I contacted each one of them and told them to report, block and delete this Lou Ann Warren.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
PhotoCrazy
ace
I've seen it happen many times! Now I check the page everytime I add someone!
January 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
So Sorry
January 6th, 2024
