Finally, rain! by louannwarren
Photo 2351

Finally, rain!

The mountain cedar in the air has been overwhelming everyone’s allergies. We are hopeful the recent rains will wash the pollen from the sky! A pretty big hope, I know.
7th January 2024

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
