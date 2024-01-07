Sign up
Previous
Photo 2351
Finally, rain!
The mountain cedar in the air has been overwhelming everyone’s allergies. We are hopeful the recent rains will wash the pollen from the sky! A pretty big hope, I know.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
mountain
,
rain
,
pollen
,
cedar
