It’s time

I left my Christmas decorations up an extra week. Slowly but surely they are all put away. The top photo is ornaments off of my large memory tree, every single ornament has a story, most have their own box or small sack. Bottom left are the second blooms on my Christmas Amaryllis, it has really been a joy this year. Bottom right is an antique China Santa my mother in law gave me 43 years ago. That’s a small wine cork Christmas wreath next to it. The house looks so bare right now.