Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2352
January is national puzzle month
My book club’s decorating committee had wonderful jigsaw puzzles with decorative items that matched the puzzles on our tables at our meeting. A fun recognition for national puzzle month.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2636
photos
104
followers
71
following
644% complete
View this month »
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
national
,
club
,
puzzle
,
month
Louise & Ken
ace
You must have absolutely The Best Book Club!!! What marvelous items, and that's a gorgeous Chocolate Pot!
January 12th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close