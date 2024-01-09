Previous
January is national puzzle month by louannwarren
Photo 2352

January is national puzzle month

My book club’s decorating committee had wonderful jigsaw puzzles with decorative items that matched the puzzles on our tables at our meeting. A fun recognition for national puzzle month.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Lou Ann

Louise & Ken ace
You must have absolutely The Best Book Club!!! What marvelous items, and that's a gorgeous Chocolate Pot!
January 12th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
January 12th, 2024  
