Songteller Dolly Parton

The book club review this month was Dolly Parton’s “Songteller, My Life in Lyrics”. The reviewer also touched on two other books by Parton, “Learn More”, a great book that’s an extension of Parton’s commencement address at the University of Tennessee, and “Behind the Seams, My Life in Rhinestones”, which details all of Parton’s costumes. It was a wonderful hour of all things Dolly Parton. I plan to read “Storyteller”.