“Blue sky, nothing but blue sky, all day long”

My neighbor’s ornamental plum tree is so full of flowers. Honestly I’m jealous, she completely ignores her landscaping and this tree has never had this many flowers! I’m going to go the Rainbow challenge from time to time this month. I may not be able to do the whole month. As my mother always said, “Lou Ann, at least try”! Here I am, 80 years old, my wonderful mother has been gone 24 years, almost 25, and I can still hear her words and phrases of wisdom.