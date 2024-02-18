Sign up
Photo 2372
Friday night’s sunset
I walked across the living room and looked out the front door, grabbed my phone and ran outside. It was such a beautiful sight.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
5
3
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2673
photos
104
followers
71
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th February 2024 6:22pm
Tags
sunset
,
february
,
2024
Mallory
ace
This is beautiful.
February 18th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful, well captured
February 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a stunning scene and capture!
February 18th, 2024
KWind
ace
Beautiful sky!!
February 18th, 2024
Kate
ace
Beautiful sky and a nice curved road
February 18th, 2024
