Photo 2378
Yellow ducky
The gift shop in the cancer center has the sweetest Easter decorations. We are here for Jerry’s checkup medical tests.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
bkb in the city
Cute pic. Praying for positive results
March 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a fun shot and so cute. I hope all will be well.
March 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Hope all went well….always an apprehensive time. Lovely Easter ducky!
March 6th, 2024
