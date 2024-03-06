Previous
Yellow ducky by louannwarren
Photo 2378

Yellow ducky

The gift shop in the cancer center has the sweetest Easter decorations. We are here for Jerry’s checkup medical tests.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Cute pic. Praying for positive results
March 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a fun shot and so cute. I hope all will be well.
March 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Hope all went well….always an apprehensive time. Lovely Easter ducky!
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise