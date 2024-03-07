Previous
Pothos ivy by louannwarren
Photo 2379

Pothos ivy

At lunch yesterday at a local Mexican food restaurant each booth had a Talavera pottery planter full of pothos ivy on the booth ledge. I liked the sun shining on the leaves
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise