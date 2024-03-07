Sign up
Previous
Photo 2379
Pothos ivy
At lunch yesterday at a local Mexican food restaurant each booth had a Talavera pottery planter full of pothos ivy on the booth ledge. I liked the sun shining on the leaves
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
green
,
ivy
,
rainbow2024
