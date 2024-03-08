Previous
Always thankful for trees by louannwarren
Photo 2380

Always thankful for trees

I loved these bare trees and the blue sky.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Lou Ann

katy ace
It looks like an absolutely gorgeous day. Lou Ann.
March 9th, 2024  
Diane ace
I like the patterns of the branches. Beautiful day!
March 9th, 2024  
