Photo 2380
Always thankful for trees
I loved these bare trees and the blue sky.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
bare
,
rainbow2024
katy
ace
It looks like an absolutely gorgeous day. Lou Ann.
March 9th, 2024
Diane
ace
I like the patterns of the branches. Beautiful day!
March 9th, 2024
