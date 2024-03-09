Previous
There’s a new donut shop in town by louannwarren
Photo 2381

There’s a new donut shop in town

These were for the shop’s grand opening, I liked the pink bows and streamers for my rainbow.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Very grand for the opening !
March 9th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful colors and composition for your photo. Somehow an Asian donut shop sounds strange to me.
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise