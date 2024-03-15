Sign up
Previous
Photo 2387
Jerry!
Jerry’s blue shirt will have to do for my blue rainbow today, I did not photograph a blue neon sign that day. It was a blistering 110° F at the Neon Museum, no cameras allowed, only phones. It was so hot!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
6
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2700
photos
105
followers
71
following
Annie D
ace
😄
March 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Go Jerry!
March 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Jerry's shirt is perfect for the rainbow theme.
110 degrees is so hot. I hope you had plenty of water with you.
March 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Perfect blue for the rainbow !
March 14th, 2024
katy
ace
Lol! How fabulous to have his very own sign! He looks quite pleased. All that blue sky makes a perfect counterpoint to his shirt.
It’s difficult to imagine that kind of heat, unless one has been in it!
March 14th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Blue sky and blue shirt works great for the rainbow colour!
March 14th, 2024
