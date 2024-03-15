Previous
Jerry! by louannwarren
Jerry!

Jerry’s blue shirt will have to do for my blue rainbow today, I did not photograph a blue neon sign that day. It was a blistering 110° F at the Neon Museum, no cameras allowed, only phones. It was so hot!
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Annie D
😄
March 14th, 2024  
Brian
Go Jerry!
March 14th, 2024  
Babs
Jerry's shirt is perfect for the rainbow theme.

110 degrees is so hot. I hope you had plenty of water with you.
March 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Perfect blue for the rainbow !
March 14th, 2024  
katy
Lol! How fabulous to have his very own sign! He looks quite pleased. All that blue sky makes a perfect counterpoint to his shirt.

It’s difficult to imagine that kind of heat, unless one has been in it!
March 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Blue sky and blue shirt works great for the rainbow colour!
March 14th, 2024  
