Photo 2404
Alphabet?
I looked around the back yard for something that resembled a letter of the alphabet. This Crepe Myrtle “V” will have to do. 😊
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st April 2024 2:19pm
Tags
crepe
,
v
,
myrtle
,
april24words
