Alphabet? by louannwarren
Photo 2404

Alphabet?

I looked around the back yard for something that resembled a letter of the alphabet. This Crepe Myrtle “V” will have to do. 😊
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details

