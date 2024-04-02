Sign up
Previous
Photo 2405
Channeling Georgia O’Keeffe
My Canna Lillies are all leaves right now. This leaf closeup made me think of artist Georgia O’Keeffe and her up close and personal style of painting. I just learned my Cannas name is “Austrailia”, dark foliage with bright red orange blooms.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
1
1
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
georgia
,
lily
,
canna
,
o’keeffe
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely colours and close up!
April 3rd, 2024
