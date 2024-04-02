Previous
Channeling Georgia O’Keeffe by louannwarren
Photo 2405

Channeling Georgia O’Keeffe

My Canna Lillies are all leaves right now. This leaf closeup made me think of artist Georgia O’Keeffe and her up close and personal style of painting. I just learned my Cannas name is “Austrailia”, dark foliage with bright red orange blooms.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Lovely colours and close up!
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise