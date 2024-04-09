Previous
Magnolia tree Crescent moons after the total solar eclipse by louannwarren
Magnolia tree Crescent moons after the total solar eclipse

This was amazing to see. The magnolia tree leaf shadows were filled with crescent moons. Everything about the eclipse was so special. For the word “After” this month.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 9th, 2024  
katy ace
This is awesome Lou Ann! FAV
April 9th, 2024  
