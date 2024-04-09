Sign up
Previous
Photo 2411
Magnolia tree Crescent moons after the total solar eclipse
This was amazing to see. The magnolia tree leaf shadows were filled with crescent moons. Everything about the eclipse was so special. For the word “After” this month.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
shadows
,
after
,
crescent
,
eclipse
,
moons
,
april24words
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 9th, 2024
katy
ace
This is awesome Lou Ann! FAV
April 9th, 2024
