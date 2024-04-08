Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2407
“On my walk today” - two
My neighbor’s garden sculptures are always sweet to look at.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2730
photos
105
followers
71
following
659% complete
View this month »
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
Latest from all albums
318
319
320
321
322
2406
2407
323
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st April 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sculptures
Diana
ace
That is rather lovely, love how the little girl is looking at the boy.
April 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close