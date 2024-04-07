Previous
“On my walk today” by louannwarren
Photo 2406

“On my walk today”

The Red Tip Photinias were full of blooms and bees.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers, so dainty looking.
April 8th, 2024  
