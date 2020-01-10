Sign up
Photo 1101
Hydrangeas still hanging in there
without water.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3287
photos
237
followers
171
following
301% complete
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1090
1099
1091
1100
1093
1092
1101
1094
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
31st December 2019 1:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
hydrangeas-no-water-soon-no
Carole G
ace
I do like hydrangeas. They're photogenic at every stage. Took a few shot of those myself today
January 10th, 2020
