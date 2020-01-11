Previous
Next
In our olive grove by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1102

In our olive grove

where the trees are pretty full considering the water restrictions.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
I have never seen olives that were not in a jar. Awesome!
January 11th, 2020  
julia ace
Oh lucky you .. I have had two tree's for about 10 years and still waiting for any fruit .. do you grow them commercially ?
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise