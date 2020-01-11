Sign up
Photo 1102
In our olive grove
where the trees are pretty full considering the water restrictions.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
olive-water-restrictions
Hope D Jennings
ace
I have never seen olives that were not in a jar. Awesome!
January 11th, 2020
julia
ace
Oh lucky you .. I have had two tree's for about 10 years and still waiting for any fruit .. do you grow them commercially ?
January 11th, 2020
