Previous
Next
Another roadside shot, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1111

Another roadside shot,

this one for @maggiemae. Seeing that you mentioned Roses in yesterdays shot :-)
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Look how pretty this is! Everything is grey and sloppy around here. What a treat to see flowers!
January 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise