Photo 1127
A cloudy day at Vredenheim
We are having the most unusual weather here Either much too hot or cloudy. Unfortunately they do not bring any rain.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
clouds-vredenheim
