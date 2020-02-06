Previous
Next
Taken at Stellenbosh flying club by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1128

Taken at Stellenbosh flying club

with the Hottentots Holland mountains in the background
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice composition - do you ever go up and get to see things from the air?
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise