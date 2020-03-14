Sign up
Photo 1165
My girls and I
Katja on the left and Nina taking a selfie of her favourite dessert. whenever they come on holiday, a grand marnier charlotte is a must for dessert. the dessert was obviously more important than our heads ;-)
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
all-time-favourite-dessert-of
,
my-children
Brigette
ace
lovely happy shot!
March 14th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Everyone looks so happy - enjoy!
March 14th, 2020
