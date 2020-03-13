Previous
the granddaughters by ludwigsdiana
the granddaughters

taken on arrival at the airport by my daughter with her cell. Antonia on the left is four and Emilia is six. please excuse the poor quality.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Joy's Focus ace
They are just adorable!
March 13th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely to see you all together!
March 13th, 2020  
