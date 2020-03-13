Sign up
Photo 1164
the granddaughters
taken on arrival at the airport by my daughter with her cell. Antonia on the left is four and Emilia is six. please excuse the poor quality.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
finally-we
,
are-all-united-and-happy
Joy's Focus
ace
They are just adorable!
March 13th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely to see you all together!
March 13th, 2020
