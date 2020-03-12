Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1163
can i play now, breakfast's over.
sitting across from me at the breakfast table, i could not resist this shot of my four year old granddaughter. taken with my cellphone for the six word story.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3473
photos
246
followers
178
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Latest from all albums
1152
1161
1155
1162
1153
1154
1163
1156
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
4th March 2020 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-103
Shutterbug
ace
Such a nice portrait. Beautiful smile.
March 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
She is really so cute! Wonderful age.
March 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close