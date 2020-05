Still not allowed to buy wine!

We are in lockdown stage 4 now, with almost no changes. Still no alcohol and cigarettes allowed to be sold. But worse still, we are not allowed to leave our premises except for food, medication or outdoor exercise between 6-9am within a 2km radius of your home! How ridiculous is that, we are going into winter and it is cold and dark! There is also a curfew from 8pm till 5am. Such imbeciles running this country.

So most of my photos will have to come out of the archives grrrrr.....