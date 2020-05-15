Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1227
If there's no place, I'll go!
With such lovey weather we've been having, the birds like to sit on the neighbours warm roofAlso for the songtitle, Up on the roof by the Drifters.
https://youtu.be/puM1k-S86nE
15th May 2020
15th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3665
photos
257
followers
187
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Latest from all albums
1218
1225
1226
1219
1217
1227
1220
1218
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
14th May 2020 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-
,
sixws-105
,
songtitle-63
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close