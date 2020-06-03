Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1246
So happy to be out again
and able to walk around our beautiful estate. The dams all have Geese,Coots, Cormorants, Darters and moorhens, some with their chicks. This Egyptian Goose was just gliding around.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
egyptian-goose-hamerkop-dam
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 3rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely colors and reflection!
June 3rd, 2020
