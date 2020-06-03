Previous
So happy to be out again by ludwigsdiana
So happy to be out again

and able to walk around our beautiful estate. The dams all have Geese,Coots, Cormorants, Darters and moorhens, some with their chicks. This Egyptian Goose was just gliding around.
3rd June 2020

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 3rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely colors and reflection!
June 3rd, 2020  
